Ranked choice voting eliminates playing odds
I was glad to see Ed Kerr’s letter addressing ranked-choice voting, because the subject is deserving of our attention [“Voting changes are unacceptable,” April 24]. He writes that he doesn’t want his vote going to somebody he didn’t vote for. I wouldn’t either!
But fortunately, that’s not what ranked-choice voting does.
Our country actually already uses this form of voting, but it plays out more slowly. It’s called a runoff election, and it’s used for primaries in 10 states, including our neighbor, North Carolina.
First step: Everyone goes out and votes for the candidate of their choice. If one candidate gets over 50 percent of the votes, you’re done.
But if nobody carries half, you go to step two: a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. If your favorite candidate isn’t one of them, you pick which of those two you think is best.
Ranked-choice voting is exactly like that, only you don’t have to go to the polls twice. That’s why it’s sometimes called “instant runoff” voting. You mark your ballot for your favorite candidate, then indicate who your second choice would be if your favorite fails to win the majority.
The huge advantage is that we, the people, no longer have to “play the odds” with our vote. Suppose you really like a candidate, but you think they probably can’t win, and casting your vote for that person risks “splitting the vote” between your two favorites, actually causing your least favorite to win!
In our current “plurality winner” system, that’s a common scenario. But with ranked-choice voting, you can simply vote your heart, knowing you won’t accidentally help to elect your very last pick.
I applaud the Virginia General Assembly and the governor for giving localities the option of using ranked-choice ballots. Let’s do it!
Catherine A. Farley
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.