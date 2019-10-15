Ransone is not swayed by political clamor
It is very important to select leaders who can see through the smoke and misinformation surrounding issues and make correct decisions. One such issue was the clamor for Medicaid expansion. Del. Margaret Ransone knows this is a poor system that should be revised, not expanded.
Several years ago, when Oregon expanded its Medicaid coverage, a team from Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Columbia universities concluded that there was no significant improvement in the health of recipients after two years on Medicaid. One author said we need to rethink how we distribute health care.
Del. Ransone could have told them that.
The study found more expense and no health improvement, so what’s the next step? Well, the ultimate goal for liberals, of course, is a single-payer plan similar to the United Kingdom’s where the average wait time to see a general practitioner is 15 days, and accident victims wait more than one hour for attention. Think of the veterans hospitals writ large.
Another telling issue was the battle over passage of the ERA. Liberals knew that court decisions under Roe v. Wade were on shaky constitutional ground and needed to be supported by something actually in the Constitution. The ERA bill was their tool of choice.
Del. Ransone saw through the ruse, stood tall and helped defeat this society-changing bill. The sanctity of life is the most important value we share. The ERA would have erased it. Gov. Northam’s chilling statement about allowing a newborn to die with the mother’s consent demonstrated where this sort of thinking could lead.
Years ago, we had issues. Today, everything is a crisis that needs immediate government intervention. Thank heaven Del. Ransone has a history of doing the right thing in a world of alarms and delusion. It is important that we re-elect her in November.
Rodger Meredith
Callao
