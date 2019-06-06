Rappahannock Choral Society will be back in December
If you like professional-quality choral music performed by a very talented group of your neighbors, the Rappahannock Choral Society is for you. Over Mother’s Day weekend, their performances far exceeded their motto, “Great Music...Close to Home!”
With carefully chosen and personally arranged music by conductor Dr. Jordan Davidson, and just the right combination of humor and passion by the chorus members, the group created a fantastic, fun-filled show which tickled the heart and warmed the soul.
The next opportunity to enjoy them will be during the first weekend in December for their annual Christmas concerts at Chancellor High School. Watch for the advertised dates and times, and don’t miss out!
Kay Lyon
Spotsylvania