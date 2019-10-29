Re-elect D.P.
Decatur as
Stafford sheriff
The safety of my family and of all families who choose Stafford County as their home is too important to consider any other alternative than reelecting Sheriff D.P. Decatur.
Sheriff Decatur has proved time and time again that he is the right person for the job. He is experienced, knowledgeable, compassionate and has a very good connection with Stafford residents.
Please, check D.P. Decatur for Sheriff Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office website (Staffordsheriff.com) or get informed any other way, but make sure that you find out what kind of leader our sheriff is.
Who is better to lead the sheriff’s office—someone who has integrity and the respect of all, or someone who just talks without presenting any guarantees that he even cares about what he talks about, or that he is able to do what he promises?
I think that the choice is very clear: Re-elect Sheriff D.P. Decatur.
Daniela Langa
Falmouth
