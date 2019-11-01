Experience matters. As a longtime Stafford resident, I feel it's important to know our local public officials. I've observed and followed our treasurer, Laura Rudy, in a business and public setting for more than a decade.
I find her to be a consummate professional and a forward thinker. She makes sound financial decisions with our monies and has nurtured an extremely productive relationship with our county and state officials. These relationships are forged over time and through positive interaction.
She is a tireless advocate for the residents of Stafford County and aggressively seeks the support from any and all of our local and state officials when the need arises. Her office, under her management, has continually increased services to our community while maintaining modest staffing levels. She is persistent in her collection of back taxes and has established an amazing positive customer service culture among her staff. Ms. Rudy's staff has always made me feel like a valued customer and always goes to great lengths to satisfy my needs. Ms. Rudy is continually seeking input from the community and is always responsive to their needs.
No change is needed in our treasurer's office and I look forward to Ms. Rudy's outstanding leadership for another four years.
Scott McQueeney
Stafford
