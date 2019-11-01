This letter is in support of the re-election of Ruby Brabo as the at-large supervisor in King George County. I have known Ruby since I first heard her speak at a meet-and-greet four years ago. Her dedication to the citizens of King George was immediately apparent to me and everyone who was there.
Since then I have witnessed her work tirelessly to research and analyze matters that affect the people of King George. Ruby is a problem-solver and never ceases to educate herself on ways that will make King George County a better place to live, including more businesses, better schools and better health care options. The county is extremely lucky to have Ruby Brabo, who has the time and passion to work on the myriad issues that affect the people who call King George their home. A vote for Ruby Brabo is a vote to keep King George moving forward.
Regina Moriarty
King George
