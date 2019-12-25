Reach out to others this holiday season
During this holiday season, be mindful to reach out to others.
Use this time of year to show and teach your children how something as simple as asking a classmate how they are doing could make a life-changing difference.
Hoping everyone has a wonderful holiday season and will reach out and give their time to others into the New Year! Be safe and enjoy the season!
Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, Feliz Navidad!
Lisa Phelps
Lee Hill District representative
Spotsylvania School Board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.