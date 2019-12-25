Reach out to others this holiday season

During this holiday season, be mindful to reach out to others.

Use this time of year to show and teach your children how something as simple as asking a classmate how they are doing could make a life-changing difference.

Hoping everyone has a wonderful holiday season and will reach out and give their time to others into the New Year! Be safe and enjoy the season!

Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, Feliz Navidad!

Lisa Phelps

Lee Hill District representative

Spotsylvania School Board

