Reality imitates 1964 film about attempted coup
In “Seven Days in May,” a 1964 movie starring Burt Lancaster as Gen. James Mattoon Scott and Kirk Douglas as his aide, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, led by Gen. Scott, plotted to overthrow the federal government because they were opposed to the upcoming nuclear treaty with Russia.
Gen. Scott had already established a secret emergency communications base, called “ECOMCON,” which could override the country’s telephone, TV and radio airwaves. The plan was to kidnap the president, halt all national communications, and then seize control of all further communications using ECOMCON to prevent Congress from implementing the treaty.
To make sure everyone was still behind the coup, Gen. Scott sends a cryptic message to the other military leaders asking if they were still “betting on the Preakness.” They all responded with, “I’m in.”
Luckily, Kirk Douglas comes to the rescue, foils the coup and saves the day.
So here we are today. Instead of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, we have the “intel community.” Instead of Gen. James Mattoon Scott, we now have former FBI and CIA directors James Brien Comey and John Owen Brennan. Instead of “the Preakness bet,” we have “the insurance policy.”
And instead of ECOMCON suppressing free speech, we have Google, Twitter and Facebook dictating what we should read.
What’s scarier than this 1964 movie? How about 2019 reality!
Dan Deputy
Locust Grove
