Studies show red flag laws save lives
The Sept. 11 editorial [“Red flags on red flag laws”] is full of misinformation and inaccuracies. The Free Lance–Star editorial board either doesn’t understand the data and research around Extreme Risk Protection Orders, or they are intentionally attempting to mislead their readers.
Extreme Risk Protection Orders are a tool used to prevent gun violence using a risk-based approach. ERPO allows law enforcement, often at the request of family or loved ones, to petition a court for the temporary removal of a firearm from those who are at a higher risk of dangerousness toward either themselves or others.
Due process—a full court hearing requiring evidence to be presented—must happen before a final ERPO can be issued. These laws also allow the individual to petition the court for the reinstatement of their firearm rights at any time while the order is in place.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia now have ERPO-style laws. Studies have shown that ERPO laws have become an extremely effective tool in preventing firearm suicides, which make up 60 percent of American gun deaths. More recently, ERPO has been effective in legally disarming potential mass shooters.
Some of the most significant research on these laws from Duke University shows that since the law was implemented in Connecticut, many lives have been saved. These facts are ignored by the editorial board, which relies instead on the discredited and repeatedly debunked partisan John Lott.
An ERPO-style law has been proposed in Virginia for the last several sessions of the Virginia General Assembly. The Commonwealth of Virginia has seen too much gun violence.
It is time to provide this data-driven, life-saving tool to our citizens.
Lori Haas
Virginia State Director,
Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
