Red-light cameras are badly needed

It is beyond time that Fredericksburg and Stafford County consider installing red-light cameras at intersections with traffic lights. There is not a day when I drive that I do not see at least one driver, and usually far more, running red lights.

I believe there are 4–5 seconds between when a light turns yellow and then turns red. When my light turns green, I am now forced to wait a few extra seconds as cars continue to go through the intersection, clearly ignoring the yellow light and running through a red light.

At the intersection of Deacon/Cool Springs Roads and White Oak Road, the issue is usually large trucks turning left from Cool Springs onto White Oak heading toward U.S. 1 or Interstate 95.

What drove me to write this letter is an event that occurred at the intersection of State Route 3 and Lafayette Boulevard. I was on Route 3 headed toward Central Park, stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, I paused for a few seconds and started through the intersection.

Almost as I finished crossing the intersection, I glanced out of the corner of my eye and saw a car going at a good rate of speed clearly running a red light as it turned left from Lafayette onto Route 3.

I started honking my horn and stepped on the gas, as I was sure the car was about to hit me. The traffic behind me, two lanes going straight and two lanes turning left onto Lafayette, was forced to stop.

Red-light cameras would, I assume, catch these types of incidents. Based on my observations, they would quickly pay for themselves. City Council/Stafford County Board of Supervisors, please consider installing red-light cameras.

Todd Blose

Stafford

Tags

Load comments