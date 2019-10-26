Reeves is best candidate in
17th District
Why in this world would the people of the 17th District vote for anyone to represent them other than state Sen. Bryce Reeves?
Bryce has worked hard for our military and law enforcement. He is against abortion, has labored to provide affordable health care for people with pre-existing conditions, and helped to protect us while serving as an Army infantry officer and airborne Ranger.
I will answer my own question by saying that people who want Virginia to be controlled by ultra-liberal, socialist ideas will vote for his opponent.
Peggy L. Grella
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.