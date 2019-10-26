Reeves is best candidate in

17th District

Why in this world would the people of the 17th District vote for anyone to represent them other than state Sen. Bryce Reeves?

Bryce has worked hard for our military and law enforcement. He is against abortion, has labored to provide affordable health care for people with pre-existing conditions, and helped to protect us while serving as an Army infantry officer and airborne Ranger.

I will answer my own question by saying that people who want Virginia to be controlled by ultra-liberal, socialist ideas will vote for his opponent.

Peggy L. Grella

Locust Grove

