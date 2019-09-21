Sen. Bryce Reeves reaches out to local Latino community
My wife and I moved from southern California to this area a year ago. Like many California residents before us, we decided to leave behind our family, friends and the state we called home to look for a better place to live. We found one in which we could still embrace the American dream.
But things are changing and with a shift in demographics due to a growing Hispanic community, it is important for our elected officials to reach out and understand what motivates Hispanic voters.
Although historically Hispanics have massively voted for Democrats, which recently motivated comments from some prominent politicians who assumed that the “needy Latinos” will vote for them to continue receiving welfare checks, our population is starting to wake up to the reality that its ideological compromise with the Democrat Party bears no rewards.
For this reason, I applaud Sen. Bryce Reeves’ interest to meet with local Latinos to get to know us. This move is not only strategic, but speaks of his passion and relentless commitment to be informed of the needs, defend the rights, and improve the quality of life of his constituents.
Eventually our Hispanic vote will be important in the region, and it would be a mistake to assume that Hispanics will continue voting for Democrat candidates when their policies do not benefit us and their political agenda doesn’t meet our values.
Who knows when Latinos will massively vote for Republican candidates, but Sen. Reeves already has my vote.
Juan Piacquadio
Spotsylvania
