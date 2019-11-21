Referenda is only hope for failed government
After President Trump’s veto of extended background checks on gun sales, I am again convinced that our representative democracy does not work and that referenda that go directly to the people are our only effective alternative to settling these issues once and for all.
I propose that private citizens petition the states and U.S. Congress to have the issues below, that dominate our elections and divide our country, placed on the 2020 ballots in the form of referenda:
1. Climate change/zero-carbon emissions by? a) 2030; b) 2050; c) Never.
2. Gun control: All states expand background checks for all gun sales? a) Yes; b) No. All assault-category weapons banned from being sold in any U.S. state? a) Yes; b) No.
3. National health insurance/universal health care (Medicare-for-All) for a small monthly premium and mandatory buy-in at age 25, with private insurance and employers’ plans still available in addition to the national plan? a) Yes; b) No.
Climate/pollution control is the No. 1 priority and has gotten nowhere in Congress.
The U.S. is the largest gun exporting country. Collusion between legislators and the military/industrial/gun complex has aided and sometimes abetted revolution and armed conflict abroad and thus profited from the sales of assault weapons. And these same assault weapons are sold in the U.S. and used against our own people.
National health insurance has bounced around Congress since Jimmy Carter’s reign, and legislative and insurance company collusion have killed it every time.
If the people say “No” to the above questions, then our future is bleak and all we’ll have left is Trump tweeting while Rome burns.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg
