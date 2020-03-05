Reinstate Coach Serbay for one more season
How is it possible for anyone to be treated so horribly and so unfairly as Coach Rich Serbay was?
How is it possible that such a dedicated James Monroe H.S. Hall of Fame and Virginia Hall of Fame inductee be so disrespected by administrators who obviously have very little respect for the most revered and admired coach in the history of high school athletics in the entire Fredericksburg region?
Of course, retirement is a reality for everyone. Coach Serbay was almost ready, as he stated, after one more football season.
After 35 years of dedication and leadership, his positive influence has touched so many young lives in so many ways throughout their formative high school years. On and off the field, I have heard countless stories of how Coach Serbay supported his players as the ultimate “father figure.”
Yes, Coach Serbay was passionate on the field. Anyone in the stands heard his passion for perfection and team-building.
His abrupt dismissal is how the principal and assistant principal of JM, along with the Fredericksburg School Board and, surprisingly, the new Fredericksburg superintendent of schools thanked him for his 35 years of service to JM, his career, and his life.
How is it possible for this heartless action to be part of Coach Serbay’s legacy? Regardless of their reasons, I do not believe that the JM administration understands the meaning of the words cited in the principal’s “prepared” statement. There is nothing complex about this situation! It’s wrong on so many levels.
Please reinstate Coach Serbay for a final season, and support him. He surely deserves to remain the JM football head coach as he cements his legacy. Right this wrong!
Robert Miller
Fredericksburg
