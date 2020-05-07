Religion is not
under attack
In his April 18 column (How can government keep us out of church?), Donnie Johnston spreads yet another conspiracy theory (like we really need another one). First of all, we are talking state law, not federal law. There is no executive order (or law that backs it up) targeting churches.
This is purely and simply the laws for all citizens of Virginia that allows any governor to see to the health and welfare of the citizenry in a disaster. Churches have to follow the law, too. Separation of church and state does not allow churches to be exempted from public law.
Most church leaders understand the need for these provisions and have worked hard developing remote ways of providing for their faithful, or properly controlled in-person contact. Thank God, we aren’t at the mercy of those few who don’t. God helps those who help themselves.
I’m surprised. There are probably many times I disagree with Mr. Johnston, but I have always respected his voice. But suggesting that “the government” is telling people they cannot congregate in a church of their choice—implying the government is attacking religion—is reprehensible and false.
John Warner
Fredericksburg
