Remember whose statues you’re tearing down

So now we have cowards committing acts of vandalism to statues of historical figures from the Civil War. Were these figures civil rights leaders or clergymen? No, they were members of the Confederacy, who fought against their country.

They were also southern Democrats. That’s right, Democrats.

So tear down all those symbols of racism and the Democratic Party. You can burn them , blow them up, and tear them down, but it changes nothing.

History is forever, and you can’t hide your history. So please have at it, but remember whose dirty work you are doing.

William Taylor

King George

