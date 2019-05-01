Financial issues a factor in removal of Kate Smith statue
I read The Philadelphia Inquirer’s April 27 editorial about Kate Smith [“Kate Smith’s racist song is ancient, but so are the wounds it reopened”] and the connected April 18 story in your sports pages.
Ms. Smith’s superb “God Bless America” has been banned by the N.Y. Yankees and the Philadelphia Flyers have removed her statue. Stated reason: Back around 1931, Smith sang two songs lately considered racist.
The long editorial barely mentioned that the renowned and properly esteemed Paul Robeson recorded one of them.
The media inform me that there are large murals of Mr. Robeson in Washington, D.C., and in Philadelphia. I am also aware that many statues of Robeson have been cast, and no doubt remain on display hither and yon. Therefore, I await news that those murals and statuary are being covered or otherwise banished from view.
I have heard the recording of Mr. Robeson singing one of the songs. In my opinion, he rendered it as a “protest” song. Will that save him even though it won’t save Kate Smith?
I suggest that her banishment has racial reasons that have more to do with attendance stats and future bottom lines—plus the fact that Kate Smith’s artistry has become passe.
Ronald Parsons
Fredericksburg