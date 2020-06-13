Remove Lee’s name from Spotsylvania school
Our country writhes in pain over continued police brutality and systemic racism. Many of you have likely asked yourselves the same questions I am asking myself: What can I do to make a difference? How can we affect change?
As citizens, we are compelled to find an answer to those questions. And we can start right here in our own small town.
A hundred years ago, Spotsylvania County built a school and named it after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. That building no longer stands, but another school still bears his name and honors his “legacy” with pictures of him in the lobby.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at R.E. Lee learn about the Civil War, its causes and its participants, and are daily confronted with this fact: Their school is named after a slaveholder and defender of that practice. This knowledge, I believe, lodges in their being. It plants its truth like a toxic seed that says, “We revere this man.”
It is a mistake to ignore this truth that there is untold damage wrought in the continued veneration of R.E. Lee.
An easy way to resolve this question might be to ask: Would we name a new school after R.E. Lee? All would answer “no.” We know it would cause heartache for our citizens. Keeping Lee’s name on the schoolhouse at 7415 Brock Road does that as well.
To those who still revere him, I say this: 100 years is enough. We are not compelled to honor him in perpetuity. Spotsylvania County is not who we were in 1920. We regret the way our black citizens have been, and continue to be, oppressed and discriminated against.
Let us make this change as the start of our desire to do better, to be better.
Tracey Gerstbrein
Spotsylvania
