Removing Kate Smith statue will not heal anything
The April 27 Philadelphia Inquirer editorial was correct in saying that Kate Smith’s rendition of racist songs as satire was wishful thinking, but wrong that the removal of her statue will help close wounds [“Kate Smith’s racist song is old, but so are wounds it reopened”].
First, let’s look how many of these wounds are opened these days. I suspect that the number of people who know Kate Smith’s history is about the same as those who can distinguish between Robert E. Lee and Sara Lee, i.e. very few.
In many, if not most cases, the suspect is usually a white grievance studies major or activist social justice warrior who digs up this stuff to create tensions and call for more destruction of America’s history. There is no perspective, just “OMG, America was bad, tear it down.”
The irony is that the same people who act horrified over those songs deify the arch-racist Margaret Sanger and others of her ilk who inflicted far worse pain than any song about picking cotton.
Does anyone really think that removing Ms. Smith’s statue will stop the slaughter in Philadelphia’s streets or bring one more ticket buyer into hockey games? Taking down her statute solves nothing, any more than changing the name of a school fixes its dysfunction.
Ms. Smith was honored for the totality of her life’s work and commitment to this country. While it’s regrettable that she sang those songs, giving in to a few activists and removing her statue was both unnecessary and pointless.
Paul S. Cariker
Spotsylvania