Rename highway after Bernard Cohen

Now that officials are talking about renaming Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg, I suggest they consider naming it after Bernard Cohen. He was the lead attorney in the Loving vs. Virginia lawsuit.

Cohen handled this case pro bono! It went all the way to the U. S. Supreme Court.

With that ruling, the court effectively abolished all remaining laws in 16 states that made it illegal for interracial couples to marry. This same ruling was cited years later to make same-sex marriages legal.

At this time, I think we need to honor a man who brought equal rights to all people.

Cindi Bowen

Fredericksburg

