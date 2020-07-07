Rename highway after Bernard Cohen
Now that officials are talking about renaming Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg, I suggest they consider naming it after Bernard Cohen. He was the lead attorney in the Loving vs. Virginia lawsuit.
Cohen handled this case pro bono! It went all the way to the U. S. Supreme Court.
With that ruling, the court effectively abolished all remaining laws in 16 states that made it illegal for interracial couples to marry. This same ruling was cited years later to make same-sex marriages legal.
At this time, I think we need to honor a man who brought equal rights to all people.
Cindi Bowen
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.