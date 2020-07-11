Current renaming craze has gone too far
It is time to stop teaching history in high school and college. How do you teach a subject when the curriculum can be completely eradicated because a segment of the population decides they don’t like it?
Speaking of history, what is Fredericksburg going to do? We once touted ourselves as “America’s Most Historic City.” That history consisted largely of the Civil War (that subject is now off limits) and George Washington (oops, he owned slaves, so scratch him). I guess it’s time to change the city’s tourism campaign.
That’s OK. We are tearing down statues, renaming schools and voting to change the name of the main drag that runs through town, so change must be good. Our leading hospital and our college need to get on the change bandwagon since they are both named after the same slave owner’s mother.
It’s not just Fredericksburg. In Lexington, they are working to remove Robert E. Lee’s name from Washington and Lee University. Why stop there? George Washington owned slaves, so they better remove his name too. That leaves them with, well ... no name.
I’m sure they can come up with the name of someone who had much less impact on the university.
If this sounds ridiculous, it was meant to be, but that is the state of the country we live in today. Someone needs to step up and say enough is enough—or who knows where this all will end.
Hopefully, this letter will encourage others to speak up and step up. The country needs it!
Jim Shelton
Stafford
