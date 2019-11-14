Renwick Courthouse should be restored

In reference to the Nov. 16 editorial in The Free Lance–Star [“Save city’s top architectural gem”], I am reminded of a quote by Sir Winston Churchill, to wit: “We shape our buildings, thereafter, they shape us.”

Although America is not an “old” nation in comparison to European or other global countries, we do have a unique history and singular form of government and culture. Therefore, I fully support the proposed restoration and renovation to useful purposes of the Renwick Courthouse.

We, as a people, need to know where we have been if we are to devise a rational path to the future.

Whereas I do not have any objection to building new schools and universities, staffed by thoughtful and inspiring educators, I can readily support the use of my tax dollars to preserving our past, not only for ourselves, but for our descendants.

Augustus S. Cotera

Spotsylvania

