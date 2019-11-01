Virginia's normally sleepy, off-off year election has taken on national significance. However, I am proud that our candidates have remained laser-focused on kitchen table issues that matter most to Stafford County voters, like access to affordable health care, supporting our educators, and fixing our broken transportation system.
We have some of the worst traffic in the country, helped in no small part by rampant over-development. Over the next decade, traffic will cost our motorists $2.3 billion.
Republicans have been in power for years and done little to solve this problem. In fact, they’ve made it worse! Yet, our state and local candidates stand ready to combat this massive issue with a combination of smarter zoning at the local level, improved transportation funding at the state level, and a regional transportation authority.
We are also one of the wealthiest communities in the United States and yet we struggle to find money to rebuild our oldest schools, like Ferry Farm Elementary, or provide raises for our educators. Again, Republicans have been in power for years and done little to solve these problems—in fact, Chairman Milde made them worse! In contrast, our state and local candidates stand ready to fully fund our schools and pay our educators a living wage without any of the games we’ve seen from the Republican side.
Stafford Democrats stand ready to offer change. Join me in voting for change on November 5th.
Benjamin M. Litchfield, Chairman
Stafford County Democratic Committee
Falmouth
