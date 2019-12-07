Republicans should argue for Trump’s impeachment
I am appalled at the actions of the “Republican” representatives on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. These RINOs took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States, not an oath of fealty to Donald J. Trump or his fascist supporters. Republican representatives need to put country before party.
Instead of arguing against impeachment, saying these actions are not a crime, they should be arguing to impeach Trump for his many public violations of the Constitution: diverting funds allocated by Congress to the U.S. military; enforcing a family separation policy in violation of international treaties ratified by the U.S. Senate; and seeking to subvert elections in the United States by soliciting the aid of foreign powers.
There is no doubt he has done these things; they are a matter of public record. Like every fascist would-be dictator, he crows about his “accomplishments.”
It is time for the Republican representatives to show they take their oath of office seriously. It is time to show they are truly conservative. They should insist Donald J. Trump be impeached and insist he be impeached for violating his oath of office.
David Hills
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.