Republicans tried to disrupt Dems’ primary process
I have been working at the polls for many years for many election cycles, and what I witnessed this year was disturbing. I read a posting on Facebook from people who are Republican writing that fellow Republicans should vote in the Democratic presidential primary to disrupt and help President Trump by voting for a Democratic candidate that they think could not beat him in November.
I thought it was a joke or possibly more election tampering from the Russians. That was not the case.
I watched about 30 Republicans come out and vote in the Democratic presidential primary. If they came to disrupt the primary process, they are only fooling themselves. The voters are more aware of the issues, and this minor league attempt to alter the outcome is an embarrassment to my Republican friends.
I do want to thank all those honest people who voted in the March 3 Democratic presidential primary. Go Dems!
Pat Carl
Chancellor precinct captain
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.