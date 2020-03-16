Republicans tried to disrupt Dems’ primary process

I have been working at the polls for many years for many election cycles, and what I witnessed this year was disturbing. I read a posting on Facebook from people who are Republican writing that fellow Republicans should vote in the Democratic presidential primary to disrupt and help President Trump by voting for a Democratic candidate that they think could not beat him in November.

I thought it was a joke or possibly more election tampering from the Russians. That was not the case.

I watched about 30 Republicans come out and vote in the Democratic presidential primary. If they came to disrupt the primary process, they are only fooling themselves. The voters are more aware of the issues, and this minor league attempt to alter the outcome is an embarrassment to my Republican friends.

I do want to thank all those honest people who voted in the March 3 Democratic presidential primary. Go Dems!

Pat Carl

Chancellor precinct captain

Spotsylvania

