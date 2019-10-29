Republicans
will do anything
to cling to power
For years, Republicans have represented us in the General Assembly, and for years our schools have been underfunded while commonsense gun safety, suicide prevention legislation, the opioid epidemic, and the affordable health insurance crisis were ignored.
It was only after the 2017 Democratic blue wave, which saw the Republicans go from a near supermajority (66–34) in the House of Delegates to a 51–49 margin that the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed affordable health insurance for 400,000 Virginians.
Now that they are about to lose control of both the House and Senate in the General Assembly, count on these politicians to do everything they can to cling to power, including lying about their records, as Bryce Reeves has done with two short-term health care bills (SB1240 and SB1674).
Or that if re-elected, they will continue to do everything possible to block any reform while blatantly misrepresenting their actions.
Democrats like Amy Laufer and Juanita Jo Matkins are committed to fighting for more money for our rural school districts, getting the broadband infrastructure that rural economies need, and increasing funding for mental health and drug treatment.
These ladies will maintain their commitment to passing the Equal Rights Amendment and will push for improved mental health services and deal with the opioid crisis in our communities.
If you want to see real meaningful change in Virginia’s General Assembly, please cast your vote for Juanita Jo Matkins as your 56th District delegate and Amy Laufer as your 17th District senator.
Jon Taylor
Louisa
