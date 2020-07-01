Respect, courtesy must be restored
People who tear down statues, vandalize monuments, loot and destroy businesses, attempt to intimidate citizens and their elected leaders, curse and spit in the faces of police officers, and commit other disruptive and violent acts are not peaceful protesters. They are criminals who should be arrested and given all-day history classes for the whole time they are in jail.
Somebody needs to explain to them what it means to be an American; the benefits of freedom and opportunity that people of all races have available to them here; why so many sacrifice everything they own to come to this great land; and how blessed we all are to be Americans.
No police officer deserves to be subjected to people berating and cursing at them, threatening them, and spitting in their faces. The police have been instructed by their weak liberal leaders to quietly stand by and absorb this abuse.
Maybe if we put a uniform and riot gear on these so-called leaders and let them stay on the line trying to contain these “peaceful” protesters, they’d have a more realistic understanding of what was going on.
This whole situation could be ended if those demanding respect also gave respect, especially to police officers who have the onerous duty of seeing that we follow the rules established to benefit us all. Anyone approached by a police officer who responds with attitude, disrespect, discourtesy, runs from the police or resists arrest is immediately wrong and responsible for whatever happens next.
Only when respect for authority is restored and people learn how to be courteous to others will all this so-called injustice end and every citizen can once again be safe in pursuing the blessings of liberty.
John Thyen
Spotsylvania
