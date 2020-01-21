Respect shown

by Stafford deputies was comforting

To the Stafford Sheriff’s office, the Whitley family offers our sincerest thanks for the wonderful job done by your deputies directing traffic for our mother’s funeral procession.

They stood at each intersection in the rain, showing respect until each car in the procession had passed, only to move on to the next intersection as we made the long, slow trip to Quantico National Cemetery.

Thank you so much for everything you do.

Randal Whitley

Stafford

Tags

Load comments