Respect shown
by Stafford deputies was comforting
To the Stafford Sheriff’s office, the Whitley family offers our sincerest thanks for the wonderful job done by your deputies directing traffic for our mother’s funeral procession.
They stood at each intersection in the rain, showing respect until each car in the procession had passed, only to move on to the next intersection as we made the long, slow trip to Quantico National Cemetery.
Thank you so much for everything you do.
Randal Whitley
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.