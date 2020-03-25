Respected teacher serves students well
I wanted to comment on “How will coronavirus scare affect my students?” [March 17] by Jim Andrews, one of my favorite teachers in Stafford County. He was my English teacher in 1970, and also taught my wife and years later, my daughter.
I’m glad he is still teaching and hope my granddaughter, a freshman at Stafford, will have him as a teacher. He still has what it takes to teach and help our kids in these times.
Thanks, Mr. Andrews, for a job well done!
Robert Hash
Stafford
