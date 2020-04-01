Response to virus is not an overreaction
It does not surprise me that there are individuals who feel coronavirus is nothing more than media and political hype. They remember when President Trump said the virus is under control.
The issue here is not how many people have died, but how many individuals have contracted this virus.
It is true more people die from other causes than from coronavirus. What we have not seen for decades is an epidemic infecting this many individuals in such a short time, and the number infected continues to grow.
There are those who believe it is self-evident that the media, politicians and businesses are hyping the coronavirus’ effects on the economy. They believe they are doing so for their own interest and are causing the pain. They believe they are the cause of the problem, not the virus.
Those individuals who believe this live in some kind of bubble. They believe and hear only what supports their thinking and ignore the truth.
I am thankful the majority of Americans listen to truth from both the medical professionals and the media concerning the impact of this virus.
Like myself, I am glad people are social distancing and staying home.
How long coronavirus will affect our lives is uncertain. We Americans are tough, and I know we will survive this crisis.
Norman Cramer
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.