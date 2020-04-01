Response to virus is not an overreaction

It does not surprise me that there are individuals who feel coronavirus is nothing more than media and political hype. They remember when President Trump said the virus is under control.

The issue here is not how many people have died, but how many individuals have contracted this virus.

It is true more people die from other causes than from coronavirus. What we have not seen for decades is an epidemic infecting this many individuals in such a short time, and the number infected continues to grow.

There are those who believe it is self-evident that the media, politicians and businesses are hyping the coronavirus’ effects on the economy. They believe they are doing so for their own interest and are causing the pain. They believe they are the cause of the problem, not the virus.

Those individuals who believe this live in some kind of bubble. They believe and hear only what supports their thinking and ignore the truth.

I am thankful the majority of Americans listen to truth from both the medical professionals and the media concerning the impact of this virus.

Like myself, I am glad people are social distancing and staying home.

How long coronavirus will affect our lives is uncertain. We Americans are tough, and I know we will survive this crisis.

Norman Cramer

Locust Grove

