Response to this pandemic is insane
I just read the latest rules for attending the Fredericksburg Farmers Market and several questions come to mind.
Why would I ever consider attending the market under the proposed conditions? Why is someone else responsible for keeping me safe? Why can’t I keep myself safe and operate under the rules by myself?
So far, I haven’t killed anyone or stolen anything. I’m trusted enough in open society for that, but I can’t be trusted to wear a mask or stay six feet from another person.
Maybe the answer to the unemployment situation is to hire coronavirus police to make sure we are compliant.
Of course, this does create a problem. We are letting criminals out of prisons to stop the spread of the virus there, so putting virus violators in prison would be counter productive.
The response to this crisis has been insane.
Clark Henshaw
Stafford
