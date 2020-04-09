Rest In peace?

Not at Sunset

A local business that purports to care about people in our community and be there for us in our “time of need” performed a most despicable, egregious, senseless and shameful act.

Sunset Memorial Gardens decided that they needed to completely sweep the cemetery of all flowers, wreaths, personal mementos and even American flags into heaps of trash. Families were not properly notified.

Sunset has been a burial location for members of this community for 63 years. It holds military, first responders, family and friends. Most importantly, it served as a sanctuary for people to pay respect and find some connection with those they lost by “decorating” their burial site, a tradition instilled by Greeks 2,000 years ago.

If the cleanup was done for ease of mowing, the cemetery changed 63 years of accepted practices.

Our nation is in an unparalleled crisis, yet Sunset chose this most vulnerable time to add to the sadness and loss. I can relate to the shock, sadness and heartache that every person feels from this as both my parents are buried there. I cannot fathom the grief elders and others in our community will face when visiting the barren graves and finding their flowers or memorabilia missing forever.

Many can’t afford what mementos they leave, but it is an act of love. Time is supposed to be the best healer. Thank you, Sunset, for causing these wounds to be reopened wider than ever.

Lisa Wright

Spotsylvania

Tags

Load comments