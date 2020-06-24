Retire supervisors who voted for baseball stadium
If past is prologue, the Spotsylvania residents who opposed the $43 million taxpayer-funded 1A baseball stadium in 2015 might consider ridding their Board of Supervisors of the remaining supervisors who thought it was a good idea. Ask yours if you’re not sure.
These same supervisors will continue voting in higher taxes and even during an unforeseen, man-made crisis like the WuFlu, they will not do any more than ease back a little on the amount of the tax increase.
The bullet that Spotsylvania taxpayers dodged in 2015 lodged in Fredericksburg, with limited attendance increasing the burden. Add in the community acceptance of vandalism and the resultant impact on visitors to America’s most historic city, and Spotsylvania County may well benefit.
Howard L. Weinstock
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.