Retire supervisors who voted for baseball stadium

If past is prologue, the Spotsylvania residents who opposed the $43 million taxpayer-funded 1A baseball stadium in 2015 might consider ridding their Board of Supervisors of the remaining supervisors who thought it was a good idea. Ask yours if you’re not sure.

These same supervisors will continue voting in higher taxes and even during an unforeseen, man-made crisis like the WuFlu, they will not do any more than ease back a little on the amount of the tax increase.

The bullet that Spotsylvania taxpayers dodged in 2015 lodged in Fredericksburg, with limited attendance increasing the burden. Add in the community acceptance of vandalism and the resultant impact on visitors to America’s most historic city, and Spotsylvania County may well benefit.

Howard L. Weinstock

Spotsylvania

