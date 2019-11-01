I spent my 38-year career with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, with 16 of those years as sheriff. I have a vested interest in the welfare of this county and its citizens, as well as the upcoming sheriff’s election.
Our current Sheriff, D.P. Decatur, has served with our Stafford Sheriff’s Office for over 33 years. He was a member of the Command Staff for 23 of these years and was my second in command for 15 years. In addition to his experience, he has hundreds of hours of executive level training. Sheriff Decatur recognizes the weight of responsibility that rests on his shoulders. He is committed to ensuring the safety of Stafford citizens in our homes and businesses, in our schools, and on our roadways.
It would require too much space to enumerate all that Sheriff Decatur has done for the community of Stafford County. Suffice it to say that there is no one with his level of experience and training that could step in and navigate the responsibilities of Sheriff.
Please join me in re-electing Sheriff David “D.P.” Decatur on Nov. 5th.
Charlie Jett
Retired Stafford County Sheriff
