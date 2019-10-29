Retired Stafford sheriff endorses Laura Rudy,
county treasurer
The county treasurer is the gatekeeper of the people’s money and is an extremely important position. We have been very fortunate to have someone of Laura Rudy’s caliber serving as Stafford County’s Treasurer over the past decade.
I have known Ms. Rudy for over 35 years and can personally attest to not only her strong financial background and lengthy resume, but more importantly, to her overwhelming commitment to serving Stafford citizens.
Treasurer Rudy has been able to keep up with the tremendous growth in Stafford through innovative programs and technology, which have led to enhanced and more efficient service to the citizens. What’s even more impressive is that she has accomplished all of this while maintaining the same staff levels that she started with in 2008.
She has an outstanding reputation statewide for many of her innovations, as well as her strong leadership skills. Ms. Rudy has served at every level of leadership in the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia, to include the group’s president.
She is a proven leader in working to make the Treasurer’s Office in Stafford County one of the finest in the state.
Charlie Jett
Retired Stafford County sheriff
Falmouth
