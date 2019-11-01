I recently retired from the Stafford County Treasurer’s office after 47 years of service to the county I grew up in, raised my family and love. This is why I’m personally offended by Laura Rudy’s opponent, Mr. Thomassen’s, statement about the office not doing their job and that the Treasurer has become complacent. I can assure you that this is not the case.
When Laura Rudy ran for office in 2007 she promised to bring new ideas and incentives that would streamline the functions of the office. Treasurer Laura Rudy has delivered on her promises while operating with less staff and a restricted budget in one of the fastest growing localities in Virginia. One example of many is cash letter, which is the process of converting checks into an electronic deposit which makes the funds available to the county same day.
I had the honor serving with Laura Rudy for 12 years and can assure you that she is the best candidate for the Treasurer. Her main priority is and always has been providing excellent customer service to the citizens of Stafford County and ensuring everyone is treated fairly.
Please join me on Nov. 5th by voting for Laura Rudy for Treasurer.
Beth Janis
Former Chief Deputy Treasurer
Hartwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.