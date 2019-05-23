Retiring principal will be missed
On May 24, when the last school bus pulls away from Battlefield Elementary School in Spotsylvania County, Principal Susan Fines will have given her final hugs and waves to students as she retires after nearly two decades at BES.
Our family has been fortunate to have Ms. Fines’ stewardship over 11 years of our children’s education. During that time, she and Battlefield have been a paragon of what public education should strive to be.
The teaching has been consistently excellent, and the examples of the faculty and administration going beyond the classroom are too myriad to mention. She has always led with equal doses of poise and humor, and her example certainly will be the end to which the new administration aspires.
Thank you, Ms. Fines, for your efforts on behalf of my family, this community, and Spotsylvania County. Your true impact will only be felt in your absence.
Drew Gallagher
Spotsylvania