Local veterinarian will be missed
With mixed emotions I read about the retirement of a great veterinarian. For nearly 40 years, Dr. Larry Witter has been taking care of our family’s furry friends—both cats and dogs.
It is funny how some life events stay with you. My first interaction with Dr. Witter is one of those. His care for both my pets as well as my emotions when those hard decisions had to be made were beyond reproach. I am sure his availability as a veterinarian will be missed by many.
God bless you in your retirement, and thank you.
Frank Errico
Fredericksburg
