Ridgeway is only name on the ballot

Voters in House District 30 have never had it so easy! There’s only one name on the ballot, and she’s a remarkably good choice.

Why go to the trouble of memorizing the name of some fellow you never heard of who never did anything for you? Some fellow who didn’t have the brains to figure out how our election system works?

Every election, some wag expresses his disdain for his electoral choices by writing in “Mickey Mouse” or “Washington Irving” on his ballot. He can save himself the trouble this time around.

There’s one name on the ballot, and she’s a decent, common sense person who listens and genuinely wants to represent us well in Richmond. Everyone who has met her knows that.

Just fill in the box beside the name of Ann F. Ridgeway and know you’ve done right. It has never been easier.

Kerry W. Sipe

Locust Grove

