In response to “In governor’s office, Virginia Doctor is in” [April 21], Ralph Northam is hardly “the right man at the right time.” He is a “doctor of death,” a pediatrician, governor who publicly supports infanticide in Virginia. Nothing else this medical advocate of killing unborn and born children can do will remove the stain of their blood from his hands.

I pray he will be convicted of the evil, over-the-top decision that rocked the nation legitimizing the killing of innocent newborns. No accolades are due a physician/politician who will kill for votes!

His next victims will be the sick and elderly who require treatment as a result of the pandemic. He is not as respectable as the opinion paints him. Neither was Hitler’s medical man.

Wayne Whitley

Fredericksburg

Tags

Load comments