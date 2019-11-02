Right-to-work laws not ‘based on discrimination’
Virginia’s right-to-work law protects workers of all races from being forced to join a union or pay union fees. Yet a recent letter wrongly claimed it was somehow “discrimination.” [“Vote Democrat to get rid of right-to-work law,” Oct. 23].
States are authorized to adopt right-to-work laws by the 1947 Taft–Hartley Act. That law’s chief sponsor, Sen. Robert Taft, was an outspoken opponent of racism who criticized segregation and the mistreatment of Japanese–Americans.
Twenty-seven states have right-to-work laws, and they were enacted in Iowa and the Dakotas the same year Virginia passed its law. So right-to-work laws are not “based on discrimination.”
Right-to-work laws are based on sound economics and individual freedom. States with right-to-work laws have double the job growth of states that don’t. They also have better income growth, higher disposable incomes and a lower cost of living.
Hans Bader
Arlington
