Right-to-work laws not ‘based on discrimination’

Virginia’s right-to-work law protects workers of all races from being forced to join a union or pay union fees. Yet a recent letter wrongly claimed it was somehow “discrimination.” [“Vote Democrat to get rid of right-to-work law,” Oct. 23].

States are authorized to adopt right-to-work laws by the 1947 Taft–Hartley Act. That law’s chief sponsor, Sen. Robert Taft, was an outspoken opponent of racism who criticized segregation and the mistreatment of Japanese–Americans.

Twenty-seven states have right-to-work laws, and they were enacted in Iowa and the Dakotas the same year Virginia passed its law. So right-to-work laws are not “based on discrimination.”

Right-to-work laws are based on sound economics and individual freedom. States with right-to-work laws have double the job growth of states that don’t. They also have better income growth, higher disposable incomes and a lower cost of living.

Hans Bader

Arlington

