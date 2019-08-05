River is no place for industrial energy production
Friends of the Rappahannock would like to take this opportunity to respond to an unfortunate piece of satire published by The Free Lance–Star on July 24, 2019. Titled, “A bright idea for stopping solar farm growth,” this piece correctly identifies a growing need for energy in our region, but really could use some clarification on other points.
Our organization recognizes the importance of renewable energy and we are very supportive of wind and solar power in the proper setting. But just like any development project, there is a right place and a wrong place when it comes to sensitive areas and resources like streams, wetlands, wildlife habitat, historic and cultural resources.
Where is the wrong place? Converting prime agricultural lands, wetlands, forests, and floodplains, especially adjacent to major rivers or wetland areas, to industrial energy facilities is not in the public interest and presents a risk to water resources and downstream landowners.
Where is the right place? There are thousands of rooftops, parking lots, brownfields, capped landfills, and fields with sub-prime soils suitable for solar arrays that would provide added capacity to our local grids and would not take our farms out of production, clear cut our forests, and threaten our drinking water resources.
The Rappahannock River is a state scenic river and all of the city-owned land that the author proposed to dam and flood is protected by a conservation easement which provides one of the most unique public recreation resources in Virginia.
The Rappahannock River serves thousands of people each year (not just hundreds of boats) for recreational paddling, fishing, and swimming. It also is home to a myriad of fish and wildlife and supports a billion-dollar seafood industry.
The Rappahannock River is an incredible resource and deserves respect for all it offers our region.
Bryan Hofmann
Fredericksburg