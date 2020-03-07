Robots can’t provide that human touch
I am writing in response to the March 2 article titled “Summit shows off technology and science to youth.” The emergence of robots taking over human jobs brings up the question of whether they will actually be beneficial to the human race.
Recently, I had a professor mention in class that he was not afraid of losing his job to a robot because teaching requires human interaction to ensure that learning takes place. While robots are taking over many jobs in today’s environment, they simply cannot replicate teachers or the quality of instruction will severely decline.
Learning involves human interactions, and human interactions involve social and emotional skills which a robot cannot duplicate But robots are emerging in school systems for certain work, so one can anticipate issues with learning as human interaction is severely reduced. This will lead to weakened social ties between students and teachers.
Further, one could argue that a teachers’ authority in the classroom could also be marginalized as the teacher/student relationship is being eroded. This may also lead to a decline in social skills in the future since students aren’t interacting in the classroom. Students may also feel isolated and alienated when they lose these skills.
Currently, robots are conducting small tasks in the classroom. This may eventually evolve into a classroom without any human interaction at all. The teachers would only be an assistant to the machine, if it even needs an assistant.
Elimination of human interaction should be seen as an alarming issue to students.
Kailey Clasen
Stafford
