The at-large supervisor is a special representative in local government. Anyone in King George County can contact the at-large supervisor for information or assistance. That line of communication should be open at any time during normal business hours, and the citizen should expect to get an answer. Fortunately, the citizens of King George County have such an individual.
I am speaking of Ruby Brabo, of course. Ruby Brabo rejected the previously held paradigm of the cold, aloof, I-know-best supervisor. While she served as Dahlgren supervisor, Ms. Brabo began holding regular town hall meetings that anyone could attend, voice concerns and get an answer on the spot. She was the first supervisor to use social media to stay in contact with every citizen. She is consistently well informed on the reports from the staff of King George County that contain critical information. She is then willing to pass that information along to the citizens and discuss it openly. She represents the county in a professional manner on national, regional and state level committees that are critical for the inclusion of King George County in the larger perspective.
Ms. Brabo has consistently met with the most diverse groups of citizens to listen to their concerns. She goes to their meetings as opposed to expecting them to come to her. She prefers an open two way discourse as opposed to the one way discourse of the public comment session at the board of supervisors meetings. Finally, fiscal responsibility is a primary goal of any local governing body. Ms. Brabo is dedicated to finding funding sources for county projects other than simply borrowing and borrowing and borrowing.
David Jones
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.