As a resident of King George County for more than 10 years, I have observed representation from our board of supervisors, as well as what I now believe to be the best. Throughout her years in office, Ruby Brabo has been directly involved with the community, doing everything in her power to find successful solutions to issues impacting all citizens. However, Ms. Brabo does not only listen, address and resolve the large issues, she also interacts with citizens on a one-on-one basis to understand issues impacting them individually and help solve them. Ms. Brabo is actively involved with the King George community and does her best to reply to messages and questions received via social media, telephone and e-mail as well as questions received as a result of her newsletter and town hall meetings. We have been fortunate to have Ms. Brabo serve in her role and historically have never been able to enjoy the type or amount of engagement she offers from another at-large supervisor. She displays a much higher energy level and has a rarely seen passion.
During her 2015 campaign, Ms. Brabo made promises to the citizens of King George that she has kept. Over the past four years, Ms. Brabo has worked in coordination with her fellow board of supervisors members to get a Debt Mitigation Plan and an Economic Development Strategic Plan in place and secure “catch-up” pay raises for our school employees, county employees and emergency services personnel. Ms. Brabo is focusing on preserving rural King George by protecting us from overdevelopment as well as pushing continued progress on the water/sewer side. More important than ever, it is critical that we concentrate on infrastructure and growth management, a focus that Ms. Brabo understands.
Ken Stroud
King George
