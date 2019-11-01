I have been a resident of King George County for more than three decades and have always enjoyed its rural character and sense of community. Like many others, I fear we may risk losing these assets due to increased housing development, the expansion of the Harry Nice Bridge, and the under-utilization of ordinances which prevent redundant businesses in the county.
Eight years ago, I grew increasingly impressed with the amount of energy which Ruby Brabo expended not merely in learning the workings of county government, but also in learning about the many requirements and expectations handed down by state and federal agencies, and in taking the initiative to engage with surrounding counties to learn best practices. Ms. Brabo has also worked with other community partners to help retain a medical presence in our community, which helps to bolster our economy and the major employers in our area.
Such devotion, diligence and love for King George has been evident throughout Ms. Brabo’s past four years as our At-Large Supervisor, while she has worked very hard to secure some most needed actions, such as the Economic Development Strategic Plan. Without this plan, we are susceptible to the types of changes that Waldorf, Stafford and Spotsylvania have suffered. I therefore ask you to vote with me on Nov. 5 for Ruby Brabo to remain our At-Large Supervisor and to help King George move in the right direction.
Rosier Dedwylder
King George
