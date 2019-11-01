I am writing in support of Ruby Brabo as at-large King George supervisor.
My family owns the building on Route 3 where Mary Washington is opening an urgent care to serve King George County. My mother, Ruth Herrink, built that building in 2008 to serve that purpose.
Ms. Brabo facilitated contacts with Mary Washington officials to bring the new urgent care to the facility. Having Medicorp bring x-ray, mammography and ultrasound services to the county along with urgent care services seven days a week means the building will finally be put to its intended use. My mother would be very happy.
Ruby has also kept county residents informed about progress with build out and plans for opening.
If the impetus to support the proposed “Villages” development in King George is the promise of an emergency medical facility, I would like to point out that our facility on Route 3 is 15,000 square feet, of which 4,500 square feet is unfinished. I believe King George could have an emergency facility without having to approve a new subdivision.
Jessica W. Herrink
King George
