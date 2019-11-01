Ruby Brabo has worked relentlessly on many critical issues as King George moves forward into the 21st century. These include: an economic development strategic plan to promote smart, controlled growth, greatly limiting (if not eliminating) any possible hydraulic fracturing, supported the school system to stop the large turnover in teaching staff, strong supporter of cash funding the expansion of utilities to the major commercial intersection (Routes 3 and 301), expansion of the landfill to extend it’s lifetime and worked to assure the long-term stability of the naval base at Dahlgren, critical to the nation’s military. Additionally, she has been instrumental in establishing new leadership and new direction for the Service Authority. All this while keeping the tax rates in the county among the lowest in the region.
In short, King George has benefited greatly from her fierce dedication, tireless efforts and a laser-sharp focus on budget and policy details.
For all these reasons, I encourage my friends and fellow citizens to vote for Ruby Brabo on Nov. 5th.
Jim Lynch
King George
