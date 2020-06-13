Rules for thee,
but not for me?
Stafford School Board, please stand up for your high school seniors. They’ve lost so much already. Don’t rob them of their graduation ceremony as well. This will be their last chance to say goodbye to their friends and get some closure. They didn’t know they’d never be back when they finished their last lunch period on March 12.
Ask the governor for an exception (if one is even needed).
The superintendent and governor showed us this past weekend that neither one thinks gathering in large groups over 50 is dangerous.
Last Sunday, the Stafford schools superintendent defied the governor’s executive order of no public gatherings larger than 50 by attending a rally of “hundreds and hundreds of people,” according to The Free Lance–Star.
Two days later, he summarily canceled all our high school graduations that had been postponed until Aug. 1, stating that gatherings in one location on school property cannot exceed 50 people for the foreseeable future.
On Sunday, he apparently didn’t think it was dangerous to gather in groups of more than 50 people and denigrate our schools at the rally. Is this another case of “Rules for thee, but not for me”?
Gov. Northam supported the gathering of thousands of protesters and rioters across Virginia, with no social distancing. Yet he will not let our high school hold an outdoor graduation ceremony with social distancing seven weeks from now?
I believe this is a clear double standard and discrimination against Stafford County students.
No one respects hypocrisy.
Dana Brown
Stafford
