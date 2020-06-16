Salvation Army needs our help
The Salvation Army is always in need of donations as well as people to shop for bargains with a friendly staff. They are a great asset to our community as an evangelical movement to help those in need.
The need for donations is even greater now. Please consider this great organization and help it to to fulfill its mission. The address is: 2010 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Otto Richter
Stafford
